NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are investigating an overnight shooting.

According to emergency dispatchers, one person was shot in the 200 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard just after 1:30 Tuesday morning.

The gunshot victim is expected to be OK.

If you know anything about this shooting, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

