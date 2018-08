NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials are working to free a person from their car after it overturned on Colley Avenue at Graydon Ave. Thursday afternoon.

We're told Colley Avenue is closed from Westover Ave. to Princess Anne Road for the foreseeable future until police can clear the scene.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

No other details have been released at this time.

13News Now

© 2018 WVEC