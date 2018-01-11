NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — PETA backed up 230 fur coats and shipped them off to an organization that helps Syrian refugees.

The coats were donated by people across the U.S. who had a change of heart about owning a fur coat. The coats were sent to Life for Relief and Development USA, an organization that helps Syrian refugees who have fled to Iraq.

"PETA can't bring back the rabbits, minks, and foxes who were caged and electrocuted for their fur, but we can still help those in desperate need," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "PETA encourages people everywhere to donate their fur or fur-trimmed coats to help those who have few options in life—the only people with any excuse to wear them."

Part of PETA's motto is, "animals are not ours to wear." According to PETA, most animals used for fur spend their lives inside a cage before they are electrocuted, gassed or poisoned.

The coats were packed and shipped Thursday afternoon at PETA's Sam Simon Center in Norfolk.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC