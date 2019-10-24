NORFOLK, Va. — The push to put the City of Norfolk's casino plans on hold has failed.

The deadline to turn in petitions to stop the development of the proposed casino passed at 5 p.m. Thursday, with petition organizers saying they collected about 3,600 signatures.

However, that fell short of the 4,000 signatures needed from registered voters to overturn a recent City Council vote, which gave the Pamunkey Indian Tribe the green light to build a casino near Harbor Park.

RELATED: Town hall on Norfolk casino sparks tense conversation from both sides

RELATED: Norfolk residents plan to petition council's casino vote

"We are not deterred. Today is the end to an extraordinary effort by many," petition organizers said in a statement. "But it is also the beginning of a new chapter in which we are examining additional alternatives, using the democratic processes outlined in the city charter, which will allow us to bring this vote back to the voters. Stay tuned."