How do you pronounce 'Norfolk'? Pharrell teaches comedian Hannibal Buress

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're from here, you know.

It's Nor-fuk. Not Nor-folk.

And at his Mighty Dream Forum on Tuesday, Pharrell Williams didn't hesitate to make sure fellow hosts of "OTHERtone Podcast Live" were in the know.

"We say 'Nor-fuk,' and when I stay away too long and I say 'Nor-folk' people are like, 'Ok... c'mon... it's 'Nor-fuk,'" Williams said.

His comment came after comedian Hannibal Buress explained he hadn't realized until recently that Norfolk means 'northern folk."

The afternoon session at the main stage was hosted by Williams, Scott Vener, and rapper Fam-Lay, who interviewed Buress about his experience and insights on topics related to money and opportunity.

"Wait, I said it wrong?" Buress asked in response to Pharrell's coaching.

"Nor-fuk," Fam-Lay said.

"Ohhhh... I enunciated too much!" Buress said with a smile.

It's always helpful to let out-of-towners be in the know. A few weeks ago, The NorVa posted a behind-the-scenes stage photo letting musical acts know what to say when they greet their fans.

The Mighty Dream website describes OTHERtone as "a glimpse into the minds of our culture's unicorns and how they think about life, art, and everything in between."