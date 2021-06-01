Pharrell Williams part of group looking to redevelop Norfolk's Military Circle

City officials say the effort remains a years-long process.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new look for Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is on the minds of some developers, including one of Hampton Roads' biggest celebrities.

“When it opened, it was the premier mall in the region. Since then, additional malls have come on and retail has changed," Jared Chalk, Director of the city's Economic Development Authority told 13News Now.

This week, the City of Norfolk announced a shortlist of development groups that are in the running to restore Military Circle Mall and the surrounding areas. The complex is located at the crossroads between Virginia Beach Boulevard and Military Highway.

“All of those ideas said we need to 'de-mall.' We need to open up and create a lifestyle center," Chalk said.

Those four teams are: The Crossroads Partnership, Norfolk MC Associates, Wellness Circle, LLC., and Norfolk Next.

Grammy award-winning artist and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams is part of Wellness Circle, LLC., along with two other entertainment companies.

It remains unclear each group's exact plans for transforming the space, as concepts and other plans have not been formally submitted.

“We want something that is more than an office park, more than just residential and more than just retail, we wanted a combination of all of the above. I think some development teams have looked at that and said, 'This could be an opportunity for an entertainment use,'" Chalk said.