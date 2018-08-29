NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — One person was taken to the hospital following a pipe leak and possible hazmat situation on board USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) on Wednesday morning.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, a worker at General Dynamics was on the ship welding a pipe around 10:10 a.m. when a substance came out and hit his visor, knocking him back.

The worker was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The pipe leak, which caused a very strong odor, has been secured by the Navy. No one else was affected, and the scene is being cleared.

The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship has been in drydock for repairs and maintenance at General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk shipyard. Last month, a fire broke out in front of the ship while it was in the shipyard.

PHOTOS: Fire near USS Mesa Verde in drydock

PHOTOS: Fire near USS Mesa Verde in dry dock

​​​​​​​

© 2018 WVEC