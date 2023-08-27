Police: 1 person hurt in shooting on Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk

According to police dispatch, a call came in around 5:24 p.m. for a shooting at the 600 block of Greenleaf Drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left 1 person injured in Norfolk Sunday night.

An officer on the scene confirmed that one person was hurt, but their injuries are not life threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887, or they can submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS APP.