Police arrest 20-year-old man in Chesapeake, a year after man killed in Norfolk

Officers said Tremel M. Denis, 20, was arrested in Chesapeake last Friday in connection to a shooting that killed 18-year-old Zyron Sanders on March 26, 2020.

In Chesapeake, police arrested 20-year-old Tremel M. Denis on Friday, April 9 in connection to a shooting that occurred on March 26, 2020, leaving 18-year-old Zyron Sanders dead.

Denis was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm. He is being held at the Chesapeake City Jail at this time without bond.

The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call on March 26, 2020, around 1:30 p.m. about a person who was shot in the 1000 block of Fisherman's Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found Sanders suffering a gunshot wound. He died there.