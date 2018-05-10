NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk police arrested a 36-year-old man Saturday accused of exposing himself to several children on a school playground Oct. 3, officials said.

Jeremy Watson-Buisson, 36, is charged with two counts of enter school property after sexually violent offense conviction and one count obscene behavior.

#Update. #NorfolkPD detectives arrest Jeremy Watson-Buisson, 36, for exposing himself to children on a school playground. He is currently being held in the @norfolk_sheriff jail without bound. #NPDNews. Read the full story here https://t.co/72qJljgyJ7 pic.twitter.com/kYTjP56AbT — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 7, 2018

Detectives said around 5 p.m. Oct. 3, Watson-Buisson rode his bicycle to St. Patrick’s Catholic School in the 1000 block of Bolling Avenue.

He walked over to several children who were playing on the school’s playground and exposed himself, police said.

St. Patrick responded by saying the safety and security of the students and community are their top priority.

Watson-Buisson is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC