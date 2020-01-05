Police asking for help to find missing woman in Norfolk

53-year-old Aurora Sharp was last seen in Downtown Norfolk near the Norfolk City Jail on April 21, 2020.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

53-year-old Aurora Sharp was last seen in Downtown Norfolk near the Norfolk City Jail on April 21, 2020.

Sharp is about 5'1" tall, and approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Sharp suffers from behavioral disorders and needs medication.