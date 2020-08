There were no signs of foul play, police said.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police say they are investigating an undetermined death on Thursday.

Police responded around 7:15 a.m. to the 300 block of East Little Creek Road to a well being check.

Officers found a man unresponsive and he was pronounced dead the scene.

Police say they are investigating the incident as an undetermined death. There were no signs of foul play.