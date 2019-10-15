NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted in connection with a burglary of a home last week.

Officers said the burglars shot the homeowner's dog and killed it.

On October 11, 2019, around 2:45 p.m., two men were caught on camera entering a home located in the 400 block of Glendale Avenue. Once they were inside, the men took several items.

The suspects left the scene in a gold or tan four-door vehicle.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

RELATED: Norfolk man gets nearly 4 years in death of 9-month-old daughter

RELATED: Norfolk airport officials looking for public input for improvements