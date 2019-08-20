NORFOLK, Va. — Troopers say a car far that led to road closures for several hours early Tuesday morning was the end result of a police chase in Norfolk.

According to Virginia State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse that was driving over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 264 around 1:30 a.m.

The driver, Michael Richard Stone of Texas, refused to stop and instead sped up.

Police began a pursuit, which ended when the Mitsubishi lost control and crashed on I-264 West near City Hall Avenue.

Stone and a passenger were both safely removed from the car, which then caught fire. Stone was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the passenger was unhurt.

Police had to redirect traffic near the Brambleton Avenue exit due to the interstate closure at the accident scene.

Stone is charged with felony elude, speeding, and improper registration.