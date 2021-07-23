We’re talking with police chiefs about gun violence in Hampton Roads. Here’s how you can be part of the conversation.

All chiefs from the Seven Cities are joining us for "757 Gun Violence: Chiefs on the Crisis." You can text questions ahead of and during the live event on July 26.

NORFOLK, Va. — We’ve had a noticeably large number of violent crimes in Hampton Roads this year, especially when it comes to crimes involving guns.

Many of the shootings that have taken place of late, including several deadly ones, involved children: children accused of doing the shooting, children who were hurt or whose lives ended because of a shooting.

On Monday, July 26, we’re bringing all the police chiefs from the Seven Cities together for a live event, 757 Gun Violence: Chiefs on the Crisis.

We’ll be sitting down with them for a conversation about the surge in gun violence in the cities and the region, as a whole. We’ll talk about what’s being done, and what can be done, and we want your questions for them to be part of the discussion.

Before the program and during it, you can text your questions to us at (757) 628-6200. Remember. Text that number; don’t call it.

Let us know your name, even if it’s just your first name or your first name and last initial. Tell us the city, town, or county in which you live, too.