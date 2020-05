Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound at the Greyhound bus station on Monticello Avenue. A person has been detained.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police detained a suspect in a stabbing that occurred at the Greyhound bus station Thursday morning.

Police responded around 7:30 a.m. to the bus station at 701 Monticello Avenue.

Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

A person has been detained, police said.