NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police say a drunk driver was involved in a two-car crash early Monday morning in Norfolk.

According to emergency dispatchers, the accident happened just after 2 a.m. at Cromwell Road and Peterson Street.

First responders arrived at the scene, finding a man, Bryan Dodson, unresponsive. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Investigators say Dodson was intoxicated and after his release from the hospital, he was charged with DWI.

