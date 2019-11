NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police found a man stabbed to death in the middle of the road early Sunday morning.

Police found the man in the 3800 block of Bluestone Avenue, according to a tweet. That area is near First Baptist Church.

The tweet was sent around 6:52 a.m. Police didn't give a time of when the call was received.

Police said the man had a stab wound and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

If you have any information about this crime call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3tips.com.