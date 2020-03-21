Police: Four people injured in Norfolk shooting

Police say they have at least one person of interest in custody.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police say four people were rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Lincoln Street shortly before 11 p.m., near East Olney Road. Police say all four victims are adults, although it was not immediately clear if all four had been shot.

Police say that person(s) of interest have been detained, and that the investigation is ongoing.