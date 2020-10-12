Police identify woman's body found in water in Ocean View area of Norfolk

The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a woman's body was found floating in water in November, near the Willoughby Boat Ramp.

NORFOLK, Va. — The body of a woman who was found floating in water near the Willoughby Boat Ramp in November has been identified.

Conswella Edmonds, 39, was found after the Norfolk police got the call around 2:50 p.m. on Nov. 27 to go to the 9700 block of 13th View Street. NPD said it received a report of a body floating in the water.

There were no signs of foul play in this incident police said, and the death is being investigated as undetermined.

Norfolk detectives have not released or confirmed any further details regarding the incident at this moment.