NORFOLK, Va. — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Norfolk police have officially identified the four people who were killed in a crash at Norfolk International Airport last month.

RELATED: Speed determined a factor in fiery crash that killed four at Norfolk International Airport

Investigators said 28-year-old Christal V. Uwejeyan of the 9600 block of 13th Bay Street was driving her 2018 Dodge Journey sports utility vehicle heading toward the departures area at the Norfolk Airport around 1 a.m. on September 21.

Police said Uwejeyan lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road at the curve. The car struck a tree and caught fire.

The three passengers have been identified as 22-year-old Kiara Y. Mobley of the 700 block of Stanwix Square, 22-year-old Shakeeral M. Lawrence of the 200 block of West Ocean View Avenue, and 30-year-old Derwin A. Perry of the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive, also died in the crash.

All four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk Airport police and other witnesses tried to rescue the people in the car but were unable to get them out before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Investigators said speed appears to have been a contributing factor; however, it is unknown at this time if alcohol was involved.

RELATED: TSA testing on-the-spot PreCheck enrollment