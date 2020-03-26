x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

norfolk

Police identify man found shot to death in Norfolk

Norfolk police found Zyron Sanders, 18, dead at the scene in the 1000 block of Fishermans Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting on Thursday to be Zyron Q. Sanders, 18.

That day, police responded around 1:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Fishermans Road. That's off of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Police say they found Sanders, of Norfolk, suffering gunshot wounds at the scene. He was pronounced dead before he could be transported to a hospital.

No other details have been released at this time, including the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

RELATED: Suffolk police arrest man shot by officer after using Taser against officer

RELATED: Two teenagers shot in Hampton

RELATED: Police: Fugitive shot, killed at Virginia Beach Oceanfront