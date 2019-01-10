NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police said Tuesday that they were trying to find a man who disappeared on September 26.

The last time anyone saw Earl Deshawn Brown he was in the 8500 block of Tidewater Drive. That's in the area of Northside Park and between East Bayview Boulevard and Norman Avenue.

At the time, Brown, 30, was wearing a white shirt and dark jeans. Brown, typically, wears glasses. He has black hair and brown eyes and stands 5'8" tall. He weighs around 150 pounds.

Earl Deshawn Brown

Norfolk Police Department

If you've seen Brown or you know where he may be, you can call the Norfolk Police Department non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.