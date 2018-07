NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Norfolk.

It happened on Hough Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, in the Berkley neighborhood of the city.

Police dispatch tells 13News Now one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description is available at this time. If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

