NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man was killed by gunfire in Norfolk, and police are investigating.

According to a tweet, Norfolk police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of W. Ocean Avenue. On the scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

