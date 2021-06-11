Police: Man wanted for two home burglaries in Ghent section of Norfolk

Police said they are looking for John I. Rust, 37, a suspect in two burglary incidents in the Ghent neighborhood.

Authorities are looking for a man wanted in connection to two burglaries that happened in the Ghent neighborhood.

Norfolk police said they received a call about two burglary incidents that occurred over the weekend One happened on Nov. 5 in the 1300 block of Graydon Avenue and the other on Nov. 7 in the 600 block of Redgate Avenue.

According to the officers, 37-year-old John I. Rust, from Norfolk is the man they are looking for. He is being charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, along with two counts of petit larceny.

Police said Rust was already wanted for other unrelated charges.