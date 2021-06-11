Police: Man wanted for two home burglaries in Ghent section of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from July 27, 2021.
Authorities are looking for a man wanted in connection to two burglaries that happened in the Ghent neighborhood.
Norfolk police said they received a call about two burglary incidents that occurred over the weekend One happened on Nov. 5 in the 1300 block of Graydon Avenue and the other on Nov. 7 in the 600 block of Redgate Avenue.
According to the officers, 37-year-old John I. Rust, from Norfolk is the man they are looking for. He is being charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, along with two counts of petit larceny.
Police said Rust was already wanted for other unrelated charges.
Anyone who knows anything about Rust's whereabouts is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online tip here.