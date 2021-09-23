Police investigate pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Chesapeake Boulevard and Robin Hood Road Thursday around 4:15 a.m. That's near the Coleman Place area.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are seeking answers after someone was hit near the Coleman Place area early Thursday morning.

Norfolk dispatch said a call came in around 4:15 a.m. about a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Chesapeake Boulevard and Robin Hood Road.

The person driving the vehicle left the scene according to emergency officials.

There's no word on the possible injuries at this time but dispatch said a person was taken to the hospital.