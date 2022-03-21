Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound at same time Norfolk police investigate shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Police had part of West 26th Street near Hampton Boulevard blocked off for part of the afternoon Monday after emergency dispatchers received a call about gunfire in the area.
The call about a potential shooting came in around 4:45 p.m. The incident was supposed to be in the 1200 block of W. 26th St.
While officers were there investigating, someone with a gunshot wound walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Dispatchers could not say if the person who showed up at the hospital had any connection to the shooting on West 26th Street.