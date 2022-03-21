Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound at same time Norfolk police investigate shooting

Dispatchers received a call about gunfire on West 26th Street off Hampton Boulevard. Someone showed up at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital shot at that time.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police had part of West 26th Street near Hampton Boulevard blocked off for part of the afternoon Monday after emergency dispatchers received a call about gunfire in the area.

The call about a potential shooting came in around 4:45 p.m. The incident was supposed to be in the 1200 block of W. 26th St.