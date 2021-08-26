Police investigate shooting next to Old Dominion University

Officers said someone was shot on West 39th Street where The Next at ODU is located. The apartments provide housing to college students.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were near the campus of Old Dominion University Thursday afternoon investigating a shooting.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of W. 39th St., which is where The Next at ODU is located. The apartment complex offers housing to college students not just from Old Dominion but from Norfolk State University as well.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the area after someone reported a gunshot victim.

According to police, a man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ODU sent an alert to the school community, making people aware of the situation:

O.D.U. Alert: (Shooting)-(1000 block of 39th St)-Police are investigating the report of a shooting. Please remain out of the area until further notice.

Police were a block over from the West 39th Street location on West 38th Street where they had the roadway blocked.