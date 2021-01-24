Police investigate stabbing incident in East Ocean View area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A person of interest is in custody after a man was stabbed near East Ocean View Avenue on Sunday morning.
The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call on Sunday, Jan. 24, around 9:50 a.m. about a stabbing in the 9600 block of 20th Bay Street.
Officers said a man was pronounced dead.
There are no further details related to the incident at this time.
NPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can click here to submit a tip.