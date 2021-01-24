Police investigate stabbing incident in East Ocean View area of Norfolk

The Norfolk Police Department said a person of interest was taken into custody after a man was stabbed in the 9600 block of 20th Bay Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — A person of interest is in custody after a man was stabbed near East Ocean View Avenue on Sunday morning.

The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call on Sunday, Jan. 24, around 9:50 a.m. about a stabbing in the 9600 block of 20th Bay Street.

Officers said a man was pronounced dead.

There are no further details related to the incident at this time.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a stabbing in the 9600 block of 20th Bay Street. A man has been pronounced deceased. A person of interest has been detained. Call came in around 9:50 a.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/q7CtD5STfG — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 24, 2021