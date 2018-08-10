NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in Norfolk Monday morning.

The first shooting happened at a bus stop on East Virginia Beach Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m. Investigators say the victim, a 17-year-old, was shot in the foot. The teen is expected to be OK.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a second shooting that happened in the 7400 block of Fenner Street around 9 a.m. Police say a gunshot wound victim was taken to DePaul Hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on the circumstances behind the shooting at this time.

It's not known at this time if the two shootings are connected with each other, and no suspect information is available for either shooting.

If you have any information about either of these shootings, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

