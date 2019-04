NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers were called to JANAF Shopping Center on Monday after a man was found unresponsive.

Around 2:15 p.m., Emergency Communications received the 911 call. When first responders were on the scene, they found a man on the north side of the Executive Office Building.

Medics pronounced him deceased on scene.

Police have classified his death as undetermined. There no signs of foul play.

No further information about this incident has been released at this time.