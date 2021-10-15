Police say vehicle crashed between pole, building on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Investigators are seeking answers after a serious vehicle crash took place overnight in Norfolk. The vehicle hit a pole.
Norfolk police said they received a call Friday, Oct. 15, just after 3 a.m. about a vehicle crash that happened in the 3400 block of Granby Street.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a vehicle wedged between a building and a pole. This was at the Hampton Roads Community Health Center.
There's no word at this time on the possible injuries or condition of the driver.
The crash is currently under investigation.
13News now will share updates as they become available.