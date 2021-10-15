Police say vehicle crashed between pole, building on Granby Street in Norfolk

Norfolk police said they found a vehicle wedged between a pole and a building in the 3400 block of Granby Street Friday just after 3 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Investigators are seeking answers after a serious vehicle crash took place overnight in Norfolk. The vehicle hit a pole.

Norfolk police said they received a call Friday, Oct. 15, just after 3 a.m. about a vehicle crash that happened in the 3400 block of Granby Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a vehicle wedged between a building and a pole. This was at the Hampton Roads Community Health Center.

There's no word at this time on the possible injuries or condition of the driver.

The crash is currently under investigation.