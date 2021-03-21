Police investigating after man's body found near Lafayette Blvd area in Norfolk

Norfolk police said they got a call Sunday morning about a man lying in the street, near the intersection of Montana Ave and Lafayette Blvd. He died in the hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are looking for answers after a man's body was found near the intersection of Montana Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard early Sunday.

The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call on Sunday, March 21, around 2:30 a.m. about a man lying in the street. He was in the 3000 block of Montana Ave.

When police got to the area, they found 31-year-old Evan D. Harris who was seriously injured. He was taken to Norfolk General Hospital, where he died.

According to NPD, it is investigating this incident as an undetermined death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to find what caused the man's death.