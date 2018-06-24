NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man inside a Norfolk home Sunday, an official said.

A call came into dispatch at 2:41 p.m. reporting an unresponsive man in the 2300 block of Bolton Street.

Medics pronounced the 21-year-old man dead at the scene, Norfolk police spokesman Cpl. William Pickering said.

The man’s name will be released once his family has been notified.

The Medical Examiner’s office will determine the man’s exact cause of death.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line.

Police have not released any other details surrounding this investigation.

