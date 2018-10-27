A Norfolk police officer shot at several people who were shooting inside a York Street garage Saturday morning, officials said.

Around 2 a.m., the officer was in the 400 block of Boush Street and heard several gunshots near the garage, police said.

The officer ran toward the gunfire and saw individuals shooting inside the garage.

The officer confronted the people who continued to fire.

The officer discharged his firearm at the people who then fled the area.

Police said no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is still an active investigation, and police have no other details at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

