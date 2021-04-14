Police looking for vehicle wanted in connection to Norfolk homicide

Norfolk police are searching for a dark-colored, four-door sedan seen on camera leaving the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred on Feb. 5.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Feb. 5, 2021.

Authorities are looking for a vehicle seen on camera leaving the area where a deadly shooting occurred in February.

The Norfolk Police Department said it was continuing to investigate a shooting that killed 34-year-old Raymond A. Swift on Feb. 5 in the 700 block of East Little Creek Road.

Officers got a call early that morning around 2:40 a.m. about an unresponsive man in the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive. When officers got to the scene, they found Swift, who died there.

Police said the vehicle caught on camera leaving the area was a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

NPD has not released any information regarding the motive behind the shooting incident at this time.