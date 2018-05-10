NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk police arrested a 36-year-old man Saturday accused of exposing himself to several children on a school playground Oct. 3, officials said.

#BREAKING #NPDNews. #NorfolkPD detectives have taken into custody the man, 36 yrs old, who exposed himself to several children Wednesday evening on a school playground. More information to follow! Great job to everyone involved. https://t.co/NnNsyKwH2w — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 6, 2018

According to detectives, the man exposed himself to several children playing on the St. Patrick's Catholic School playground around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

After exposing himself at the playground in the 1000 block of Bolling Avenue, he fled on his bicycle.

No children were harmed.

St. Patrick responded by saying the safety and security of the students and community are their top priority.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC