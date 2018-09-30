NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man was shot and killed early morning Sunday, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of Wayland Street, police said in a social media post.

#Breaking #NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 8500 blk of Wayland St. The call came in around 12:50 a.m. An adult man was found at the scene deceased. If you have any info call @nfvacrimeline or submit a tip at https://t.co/IFxPVKEFHC. #NPDNews pic.twitter.com/lpYWUita4u — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 30, 2018

The call came in around 12:50 a.m. — officers found the man dead at the scene.

Police are asking if you have any information on this incident, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3tips.com/1126.

