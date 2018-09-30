NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man was shot and killed early morning Sunday, police said.
The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of Wayland Street, police said in a social media post.
The call came in around 12:50 a.m. — officers found the man dead at the scene.
Police are asking if you have any information on this incident, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3tips.com/1126.
Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.
© 2018 WVEC