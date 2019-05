NORFOLK, Va. — A man is fighting for his life in a hospital after Norfolk police found him shot Sunday morning.

The call came in after 2 a.m., police said.

Officers found a man seriously hurt with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Azalea Garden Road.

Police haven't released more information about the incident.

You can submit a tip at P3tips.com.

