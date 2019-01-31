NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in a home invasion in Norfolk Thursday morning, police said.

Police received the call around 9:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Thompson Road.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Detectives have not released a motive or suspect information.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

