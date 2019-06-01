A 32-year-old man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday morning in Ocean View, police said.

The stabbing occurred around 10:15 a.m. in the 9500 block of 5th Bay Street.

Officers founds the man outside suffering from several stab wounds.

Police said he was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital.

Detectives have not released any suspect information or the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.