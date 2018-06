NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- Norfolk Police Department is investigating a death after a man’s body was recovered in the Elizabeth River near Town Point Park Friday morning, according to a tweet.

#NorfolkPD is investigating a death after a man’s body was recovered floating in the Elizabeth River near Town Point Park around 7:45 this morning. The man's body will be taken to the Medical Examiner for cause of death. Expect police presence in the area. #NPDNews. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 29, 2018

The body was found around 7:45 a.m.

The man's body will be taken to the Medical Examiner for cause of death.

