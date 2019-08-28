NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police found a man's body Wednesday morning blocks away from the homicide that occurred Tuesday night.

Police said in a tweet they believe the body found is "possibly related" to the fatal shooting that occurred on Dunkirk Avenue last night.

Another serious shooting happened around 7:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Wolcott Avenue. The man in that shooting was seriously hurt.

