NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police found a man's body Wednesday morning blocks away from the homicide that occurred Tuesday night.

Police identified the man as 39-year-old Kenny Williams.

In a press release, police confirmed Williams's injuries were related to the fatal shooting that occurred on Dunkirk Avenue.

Officers received the 911 call about a shooting in the 3100 block of Dunkirk Ave. around 9:45 p.m. Percell W. WIlliams, 39, was found at the scene deceased.

Later Wednesday morning, officers said someone found Kenny Williams, along Bapaume and Saint Dennis Avenues.

The two victims are not related.

André Shields said he lives in the neighborhood.

“It don’t make no sense man. How we taking lives like it don’t even exist,” said Shields.

He woke up to his friend calling him in a panic, after the shooting on Dunkirk Avenue.

“She was so hysterical on the other end. She was like well there was a few shootings on your street last night around 10 o’clock,” said Shields. “I was like yeah I heard the gunshots.”

Shields said he remembers hearing four gunshots.

“When the sun goes down, you know, I go in. You know, that’s what I do and it’s sad,” said Shields.

No suspect information has been released.

Another serious shooting happened around 7:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Wolcott Avenue. The man in that shooting was seriously hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

