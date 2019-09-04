NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police say a missing 10-year-old girl is safe.

Janyasia Edmonds had last been seen getting ready for school at 6:45 a.m. Monday, April 8.

After sending out an alert about the child's disappearance Tuesday morning, police tweeted an update shortly after 9:30 saying they were "happy to report Janyasia Edmonds has been found and is safe."

Police thanked the public's help getting the word out.

Janyasia Edmonds

Norfolk Police Dept

