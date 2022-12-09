Police search for missing woman who could be in Norfolk State University area

Martin was last seen a few minutes after 1:30 a.m. on Friday. She might be wearing a black shirt, jeans and turquoise shoes. If you've seen her, please call 911.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a missing 34-year-old woman.

Police are concerned for Ulisicia Martin's safety, they said Friday night.

Martin was last seen a few minutes after 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 9. The police department didn't say where she was when she was last seen.

They said Martin could be in the Norfolk State University area of the city.

She's described as being 5'3" tall, and weighing 200 lbs. She might be wearing a black shirt, jeans and turquoise Nike shoes.