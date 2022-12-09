x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norfolk

Police search for missing woman who could be in Norfolk State University area

Martin was last seen a few minutes after 1:30 a.m. on Friday. She might be wearing a black shirt, jeans and turquoise shoes. If you've seen her, please call 911.
Credit: Norfolk Police Department
Ulisicia Martin, missing from Norfolk, Va.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a missing 34-year-old woman.

Police are concerned for Ulisicia Martin's safety, they said Friday night.

Martin was last seen a few minutes after 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 9. The police department didn't say where she was when she was last seen.

They said Martin could be in the Norfolk State University area of the city.

She's described as being 5'3" tall, and weighing 200 lbs. She might be wearing a black shirt, jeans and turquoise Nike shoes.

If you know where Martin is, or you've seen her since Friday morning, please call 911, or reach out to the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-3277.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

The Vanguard: End of an era for legendary HM-14 Navy helicopter squadron

Before You Leave, Check This Out