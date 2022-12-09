Police search for missing woman who could be in Norfolk State University area

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a missing 34-year-old woman.
Police are concerned for Ulisicia Martin's safety, they said Friday night.
Martin was last seen a few minutes after 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 9. The police department didn't say where she was when she was last seen.
They said Martin could be in the Norfolk State University area of the city.
She's described as being 5'3" tall, and weighing 200 lbs. She might be wearing a black shirt, jeans and turquoise Nike shoes.
If you know where Martin is, or you've seen her since Friday morning, please call 911, or reach out to the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-3277.