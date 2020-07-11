Police need help to find missing Norfolk mother and her son

42-year-old Jerron Jackson was last seen with her 4-year-old son Jacob on November 2, in the 1200 block of W. 38th Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are asking the public's help to find a Norfolk woman and her young child, who haven't been seen since Monday.

42-year-old Jerron Jackson was last seen with her 4-year-old son Jacob on November 2, in the 1200 block of W. 38th Street.

Jackson is 5'3" and weighs about 135 pounds. Norfolk Police say she suffers from depression and bipolar disorder.

There's no immediate description of her son Jacob.