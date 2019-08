NORFOLK, Va. — According to Norfolk emergency dispatchers, a church was hit by lightning in Norfolk.

Dispatchers said they received the call at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday for a church hit by lighting at 701 W. Olney Road.

When 13News Now Reporter Ali Weatherton arrived at the scene, Norfolk Fire-Rescue was investigating. A fire never broke out at the church.

Viewer Mary Ann Grogan also caught a lightning strike hitting in the Suburban Acres area of Norfolk.