Police situation near Norfolk Naval Station caused extreme congestion on I-564 westbound early Friday

Naval Station Norfolk said in a press release sent just after 6:50 a.m. that all the gates resumed normal operations.

NORFOLK, Va. — Early this morning there was extreme congestion on interstate 564 westbound heading towards Naval Station Norfolk military base.

A VDOT warning said that roads were closed due to an ongoing security and police situation.

Gate 2 of Naval Station Norfolk was shut down for at least an hour during the incident. The Naval Station Norfolk base posted on Facebook that other gates were open for normal traffic, but the comments on the page tell a different story.

One commenter said that he was still turned around at gate 3A and that many other side streets were blocked off as well. Other commenters also posted that they were turned away.

Another commenter also said they received a shelter-in-place order through text and email. A source told 13News Now that he received an all-clear text at about 5:15 a.m.

During the incident, traffic cameras were turned off and disabled.

